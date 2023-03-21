Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Equitrans Midstream worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,757,000 after buying an additional 12,117,484 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 461.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,428,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,736 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,742. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Stories

