Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shares Gap Up to $28.35

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.35, but opened at $29.96. Synovus Financial shares last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 600,075 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.