Tangible (TNGBL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,751.86

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00009303 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $84.95 million and $2,751.86 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tangible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.26 or 0.00357408 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,287.20 or 0.25977675 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010146 BTC.

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.59077079 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,341.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tangible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tangible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.