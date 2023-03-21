Telemus Capital LLC Buys 36,847 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

