Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Down 8.1%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 2,867,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,070,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.
TME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.02.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
