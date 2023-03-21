Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $1.41 on Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. Terra has a market capitalization of $334.64 million and $45.87 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00005014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003231 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 237,689,241 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

