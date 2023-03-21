Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.09. Approximately 21,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 39,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Soybean Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund in the third quarter valued at about $5,299,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 48,945 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 44,126 shares during the period.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

