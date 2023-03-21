Thanh Chan Kang Acquires 2,660 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.38 per share, with a total value of C$24,950.80.
Whitecap Resources Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of TSE WCP traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,077. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.70 and a 1-year high of C$12.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.24.
Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
