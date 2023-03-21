The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,223 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.74. 2,336,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,412,324. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.51. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

