The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 485,712 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 592,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,859. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $377,962.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,506,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.