The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Shares Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned 1.27% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEE. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter valued at $762,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CEE stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,540. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Announces Dividend

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.2387 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

