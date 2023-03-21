The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,419 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $40,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.65. 13,578,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,266,787. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

