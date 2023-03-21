The Debt Box Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for approximately $16.45 or 0.00058650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.34 or 0.00354292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,223.26 or 0.25762006 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010062 BTC.

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

