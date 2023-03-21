The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells C$2,003,667.12 in Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Robert Parker sold 19,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.86, for a total transaction of C$2,003,667.12.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up C$1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$108.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,397. The firm has a market cap of C$9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$94.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$72.94 and a twelve month high of C$108.78.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Stories

