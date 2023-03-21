The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.25. 293,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $289.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.77.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.