The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $239.10. 181,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,931. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.96.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

