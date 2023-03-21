The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 43.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 308,105 shares in the last quarter.

GCV traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. 1,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $6.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

