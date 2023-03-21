The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.24.

GS traded up $9.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.00. 1,192,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.37. The firm has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

