The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,872,898 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,289. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

