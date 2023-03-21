The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Insider Rohit Grover Sells 1,180 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.19. 1,047,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $247.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.35 and its 200 day moving average is $230.37.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.54.
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
