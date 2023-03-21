The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Trimmed by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,299 shares of company stock worth $3,220,479 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

