THORChain Price Tops $1.44 on Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00005132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $470.89 million and approximately $47.72 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00364587 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,433.47 or 0.26502068 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010351 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,475,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

