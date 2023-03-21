TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.29) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
TI Fluid Systems Trading Down 1.0 %
TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 92.70 ($1.14) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 127.40. TI Fluid Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 88.80 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 205.50 ($2.52). The stock has a market cap of £482.29 million, a PE ratio of 9,270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18.
TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.
