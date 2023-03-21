TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.29) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

TI Fluid Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 92.70 ($1.14) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 127.40. TI Fluid Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 88.80 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 205.50 ($2.52). The stock has a market cap of £482.29 million, a PE ratio of 9,270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18.

TI Fluid Systems Increases Dividend

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.