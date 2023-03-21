Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.39

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.
Tokuyama Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.
About Tokuyama
Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.
