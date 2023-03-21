TomoChain Reaches Market Cap of $54.16 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market cap of $54.16 million and $11.36 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TomoChain has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,716,788 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The backbone of TomoChain’s products and overall ecosystem is the TomoChain blockchain with its innovative Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus. To facilitate interactions between users (including Voters and Masternode owners) and the TomoChain blockchain, a set of protocols and products have been built to support speed, privacy, usability, and liquidity needs all in one platform. TomoChain goal is to develop highly innovative products and technologies to make TomoChain an ideal platform for blockchain games, decentralized finance, and enterprise-oriented applications.TomoChain supports all EVM-compatible smart-contracts, protocols, and atomic cross-chain token transfers. New scaling techniques such as sharding, EVM parallelisation, private-chain generation, hardware integration will be continuously researched and incorporated into TomoChain’s Masternode architecture which will be an ideal scalable smart-contract public blockchain for decentralized apps, token issuances and token integration for small and big businesses.”

