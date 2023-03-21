Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.16 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00008528 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion and $29.93 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.38754411 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $30,442,003.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

