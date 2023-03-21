Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $128,786.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

