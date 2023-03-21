Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COOK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Traeger from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Traeger in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.13. Traeger has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $446.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Traeger Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Traeger by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Traeger by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.