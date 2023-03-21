Transform Wealth LLC Has $10.13 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

