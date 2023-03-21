Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 313 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $550.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

