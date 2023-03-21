Transform Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 6.8 %

NRG stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also

