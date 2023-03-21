Transform Wealth LLC Raises Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

NYSE CF opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

