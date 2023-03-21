Transform Wealth LLC Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,776 shares during the period. MetLife comprises 1.5% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

