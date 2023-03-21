Transform Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 769,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.95. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

