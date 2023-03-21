Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,467 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 43.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,567,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,376 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after acquiring an additional 929,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 133.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,951,000 after acquiring an additional 766,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after acquiring an additional 624,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Stories

