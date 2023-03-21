Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,823 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $163.24 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

