Travelzoo (TZOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Travelzoo to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Travelzoo Price Performance

TZOO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. 20,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,283. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 million, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.56. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

About Travelzoo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

