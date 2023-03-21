Travelzoo (TZOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Travelzoo to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.
TZOO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. 20,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,283. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 million, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.56. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.30.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.
