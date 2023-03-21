Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.20

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.20 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.47), with a volume of 106899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.48).

Tribal Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,856.30 and a beta of 0.62.

About Tribal Group

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

