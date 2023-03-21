Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.1% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $123.73. 1,585,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,158. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.30. The stock has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day moving average of $120.92.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

