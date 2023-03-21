Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Tops $0.0107 on Exchanges

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $2.89 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,819.28 or 0.06470641 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00061381 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00023054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00042752 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

