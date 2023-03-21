UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CAO Hitesh Ramani Sells 12,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PATH stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,931,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,090. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.60.

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Creative Planning increased its stake in UiPath by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in UiPath by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

