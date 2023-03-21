Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up 2.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $10.70 on Tuesday, reaching $520.93. 143,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,236. The company’s 50-day moving average is $514.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.09.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

