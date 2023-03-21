Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.61 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $73.61 million and $1.21 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2408466 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,511,567.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

