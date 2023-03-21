Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,546 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Barclays upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. 7,357,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,292,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

