Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 138.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NPK shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NPK stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.62. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense, and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares and Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety. The Housewares and Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances that enrich the lives of consumers by making life easier, more productive, and more enjoyable.

