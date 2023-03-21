Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $956,000 Stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 316,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. 7,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $8.26.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

