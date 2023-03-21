Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 3,675 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.27. 178,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,958. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

