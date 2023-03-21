Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,645 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 671,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,004,000 after acquiring an additional 75,488 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 53,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.60. 55,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,357. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $176.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 920.32 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.19.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,644.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,439 shares of company stock worth $984,461 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays cut Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

