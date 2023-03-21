Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 255 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for approximately 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Nucor by 268.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nucor Price Performance

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.32. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

