Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 38,117 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,117 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,689,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HYT traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 166,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,274. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

